Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Captain Glenn closely observes the crew, and Dani and JL start to get serious.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Duncan begins racing stock cars to escape his mom, but they actually make a surprisingly good team, and Jack faces challenges with a project.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The team helps patients in a rural hospital in Guatemala, and Lea struggles with the loss of her baby.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Roger goes through multiple boring personas to show Francine that he’s still edgy.
Premieres
Housebroken (Fox at 9) A new animated series that follows neighborhood pets who are also in group therapy together.
Breaking Bobby Bones (National Geographic at 10) Bobby Bones travels across the country to meet people and perform their extraordinary, sometimes dangerous jobs.
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix) A French unscripted reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury real estate business.
Small Fortune (NBC at 10) The game show focuses on constructing tiny worlds for a monetary prize.
Specials
Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy (CBS at 10) The special focuses on the massacre that destroyed a Black business district.
With One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together (Various channels at 10) Honoring Jewish American Heritage Month by following four young Jewish activists fighting against antisemitism.
Movies
A Party Gone Wrong (Lifetime at 8) April goes to a party with her best friend but ends up in a terrifying scenario involving her organs and the black market.
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street (CNN at 9) Taking a look at the Black cultural renaissance in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten (PBS at 9) Tulsa and its community in its past, present and future form.
The Secrets She Keeps (Lifetime at 10) Adapted from the novel by Michael Robotham about a family experiencing an unspeakable tragedy.
Returning
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) Season 20.
American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) Season 13.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic at 9) Season 3.
sMothered (TLC at 9) Season 3.
The Titans That Built America (History at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34)
Jimmy Kimmel! (ABC at 11:35)
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Jaren Lewison.
— Anying Guo