Arrow (CW at 9) Team Arrow figures out a new way to stop JJ.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs must make dishes from a plant-based mystery basket.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Jessa recruits her brothers to build a deck for her house.

Empire (Fox at 9) Cookie vies to take control of the house.

FBI (CBS at 9) OA struggles to maintain confidence in his relationship with Mona.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Tensions flare between Braunwyn and Kelly.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Brianna gets a paternity test.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack and Rebecca invite Randall’s new teacher over for dinner.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Sharpe discovers a long-kept secret regarding a patient.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel meets the Pot Brothers at Law.

Returning

The End of the F***ing World (Netflix) A new character of Bonnie, is an outsider with a troubled past and a connection to Alyssa. Season 2.

The Profit (CNBC at 10) Marcus Lemonis will try to teach management skills to the owner of a struggling Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Season 7.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo at 10) The show moves to Nat Geo after airing its first four seasons on NBC and features guests such as Brie Larson and Joel McHale. Season 5.

Premiere

Famously Afraid (Travel at 10) Celebrities reveal their personal encounters with the paranormal. The first episode features Howie Mandel, Hal Sparks and Chloe Lukasiak.

Special

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC at 8) Scenes from the Disney animated classic will be interspersed with live staged musical performances (drawing on the Broadway adaptation) by Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bert Kreischer.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Cory Booker, Edward Norton.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Jenny Slate, Megan Gailey.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elizabeth Banks, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, King Princess.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore, Josh Lucas, Hootie & the Blowfish.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Sheryl Crow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Kelly, Sinéad Burke, Brendan Buckley.

— Nina Zafar

