The Flash (CW at 8) Frost is facing unfair punishment for her past crimes, so her sister Caitlin goes to extreme lengths to try to help.
Pooch Perfect (ABC at 8) The groomers transform their dogs into celebrities in a “Celebrity Dog-pelgangers” challenge.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Hundreds of dolphins can’t deter Jake from a nighttime rescue, and Scott Campbell Jr. has no options left, letting Sig make a call about the fishery.
NCIS (CBS at 8) The team investigates the hit-and-run killing of a biker, and Gibbs must testify against a shady financial adviser.
Supergirl (CW at 9) A series of flashbacks feature a young Kara experiencing kryptonite, and a young Cat Grant might be responsible for why Supergirl can’t get out of the Phantom Zone.
Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) A scary incident at Claremont prompts Malcolm to track down multiple killers.
FBI (CBS at 9) The team hurries to find two doctors kidnapped by a desperate father, and Jubal’s hesitancies about his family life affect a hostage situation.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max reckons with New Amsterdam’s past, and Sharpe chooses a sterner approach when parenting her teen niece.
Mayans MC (FX at 10) The club gives a new member a welcome, and Miguel wants retribution for his mother.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) A young man accidentally shoots a police officer in self-defense, causing the team members to discuss how justice should served.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) Katie prepares her defense despite the lawsuit, and the annual Wallis hunting trip is suddenly the backdrop to an important first meeting.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor work together when the motel is destroyed.
Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad realizes his little sister Niki is way more mature than he is, and the revelation forces him to either grow up or not.
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 10:30) The five women get together again in Part 1 of the reunion episodes.
Premieres
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) An animated series about a group of elite, unique and skilled clones navigating their way in the galaxy after the Clone Wars drops on Star Wars day.
Specials
Frontline: Escaping Eritrea (PBS at 10) A five-year investigation detailing the testimonies and footage of human rights abuse in Eritrea.
Returning
Selena: The Series (Netflix) In Season 2, the tragic story of Mexican American pop star Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos, center, with Hunter Reese Pena and Noemi Gonzalez), whose life and burgeoning music career was cut short, continues to unfurl.
Catfish (MTV at 9) Season 8.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Season 13.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History at 10) Season 2.
Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Season 10.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Gal Gadot.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Thomas Rhett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rosario Dawson, Anthony S. Fauci, Anitta.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ellen DeGeneres, Wolf Alice.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pete Davidson, Jodie Turner-Smith, George Saunders, Mario Duplantier.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Kal Penn.
— Anying Guo