The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) goes to St. Bonaventure's for help after getting into a bar fight on Monday’s season finale. (Greg Calderone, left). (Jack Rowand/ABC)

Listings for March 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Arrow (CW at 8 p.m.) Things don’t go as planned when Team Arrow works with the Star City police.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Joe tries to scheme a way to get his nurse to stay longer.

American Pickers (History at 9) The crew tries to preserve Aerosmith’s original tour bus.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) The Toms plan a trip to Mexico, but not everyone is thrilled about it.

Premieres

Manhunt (Acorn streaming) A detective in London works to track down a serial killer. Based on a true story.

Punk (Epix at 10) John Varvatos and Iggy Pop bring you a docuseries that features interviews with bands from the United States and Britain.

Special

Biography: John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (A&E at 9) Learn about the creation of Lennon’s 1971 album, “Imagine.” Features interviews with Yoko Ono and others.

Finale

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Part 1.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bert Kreischer.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Eric McCormack.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rutger Bregman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ricky Gervais, Karlie Kloss, Maren Morris.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Idris Elba, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Ellie Goulding.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Danny DeVito, Freddie Highmore, AJR.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rita Wilson, Kevin Nealon, Jason Mitchell, Ryan Conner.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jesse Eisenberg, Paula Pell, Dan + Shay, Allison Miller.