Oldham’s darkish, wandering mein — found across his routine penance to Kentucky and death via softly crushing Appalachian balladry as Bonnie “Prince” Billy — alongside Richman’s eternal, doe-like earnestness — first with the proto-punk Modern Lovers, then as the Massachusetts-adoring, Raffi-meets-the-Velvet-Underground solo work — together formed a blended, near-holy reverie for the smallness of being alive.

Abruptly, Oldham announced himself onstage by entering in a neoprene balaclava alongside guitarist Emmett Kelly. The lights remained on for the duration of the show — mercy for the nearsighted — which made it easy to distinguish the pretty pickwork and knowing glances between Kelly and Oldham as they shuttled across a body of latest work, greatest work and a whoop-laden cover (with a barefoot Oscar Lee Riley Parsons) of Roger Miller’s “Dang Me.”

Richman, who arrived after intermission by blinding the audience with a private smile, held the permanent air of someone promised a mysterious treat in the near future. Tommy Larkin, a sagacious and longtime tour companion, joined Richman with a pair of bongos as more of a spiritual accompaniment than a musical one. Barely padding the heels of his hands against the skins of his drums, Larkin’s gentle patter coaxed Richman to dance like a flopsy rabbit in soft pants and a billowy shirt the color of milk chocolate.

Both retain a plucked-from-time quality about them: Oldham looks so arrestingly like a living tintype portrait of a Civil War soldier that even his light razzing about Joe Biden felt like an oration from a century-and-a-half ago; Richman, whose eyes are as wide and mournful as a cat’s, and who maintains a purity of perception like a monk or a child’s, was exactly as boyish as he was on the portrait on the cover of his 1985 release with the Modern Lovers, “I’m Just Beginning to Live.”