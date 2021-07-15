No QR code here. Instead, diners get old-school, plastic-covered menus with dishes described in a retro font. For the full Caruso’s experience, you need to start with the aforementioned loaf of Italian semolina bread spread with garlic butter and freckled with herbs from fennel to oregano. Adler says his father poured the cheese sauce over the garlic bread; the son sends the liquid wonder out in a bowl, for dipping. “I didn’t think people wanted to be licking cheese sauce off their fingers,” he says. The dense little meatballs are one of the few dishes you can pass on. Not so the extraordinary calamari from Rhode Island, sprinkled with semolina and fried so that parts are crisp and parts are soft. The strapping entrees are best preceded by a salad, the most colorful and refreshing of which blends biting endive, radicchio and arugula with juicy oranges and pistachios.