What’s our best writing this week? Nominate your favorite lede!

Hello readers,
I want to welcome all of you to voice your opinions on the best lede you have read in the paper this week. A lede, a term used by journalists, is simply the opening lines or first paragraph of a news article.
Were you bowled over by the first paragraph of your favorite columnist? Did a reporter write an opening sentence so magnificent it’s now emblazoned in your memory?
For the rest of the summer, tell me your favorite lede, and on Fridays we’ll have a live chat discussing the winner, as well as the other top contenders.
Submit your favorite story in the form below, and check back on this page on Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern time for the discussion where I will announce the winner. The winning wordsmith will win a caffeinated beverage! Please note that submissions may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
