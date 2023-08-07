Hello readers,
Some of you may be wondering what, exactly, a “lede” is. Well, it’s the first sentence or the first paragraph or two of an article that captures a reader’s attention.
For example, in this stellar story by Paul Farhi, the winner of last week’s chat, the lede reads as follows: “The news was a lifelong habit for Claudia Caplan. It surrounded her like a blanket. Two newspapers in the morning, read nearly in full. Cable news in the afternoon or evening. NPR in the car the rest of the time. But something changed during the pandemic. Maybe it was her. Maybe it was the news itself.”
So, whenever you read a particularly interesting or compelling lede this week, submit it below. Then on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time join me, Michael Blackmon, comments editor at The Post, for a live chat where we will discuss the week’s most-nominated stories, and I’ll honor a new winner.
Submit your lede below. The box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Please note that your submission may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Live chats
Ask The Post’s journalists a question in our interactive weekly chats
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask for a dining suggestion: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Chat with home design experts: Jura Koncius and weekly guests help you achieve domestic bliss.
Ask for cooking help: Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal are your guides to the kitchen.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy every other week.
Explore all of our chats on our community page.