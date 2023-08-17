National parks are beautiful, complicated places. Ask us all about them.

America’s beloved national parks have served as a source of inspiration and escape for hundreds of millions of people. This summer, The Post’s Lillian Cunningham took listeners on a journey to five of these treasured parks in her “Field Trip” podcast. Behind the stunning landscapes lies a messy history — and uncertain future.
From Yosemite’s giant sequoias, threatened by wildfires, to Glacier’s complicated past with Native people who want a greater hand in managing the park, Lillian went off the marked trail to tell these urgent stories.
Lillian will be here on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. Eastern time to answer your questions about her reporting and the parks. She’ll be joined by Natalie Compton, a reporter for By The Way, The Post’s travel section. Natalie is an expert traveler who provides readers with practical advice and tips. She’s heading to one of the most remote national parks later this summer. Ask her for hints on where she is going and ways to make the most of your own national park trip during the chat. Here are examples of other questions you can ask Natalie and Lillian: What are the biggest threats facing the parks? When’s the best time to travel to them? Where can you visit to avoid overcrowding?
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. See you here Aug. 17 for the live chat!
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this live chat.
