What’s the best thing you read in The Washington Post this week?

Submit your favorite lede to comments editor Michael Blackmon and join him for a live chat Friday, where he will crown the winner

Perspective by
Comments Editor
August 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon, Washington Post comments editor, posing for a staff portrait. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Hello readers!

It’s the start of a brand-new week, and The Washington Post has lots of incredible stories coming your way.

We’re entering our third week of The Post’s “Lede of the Week” summer live chat series. Here’s a refresher on how it works: You, dear reader, pick an interesting lede, which is the first sentence or introductory paragraph of a news article, and nominate it in the box below. On Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern, I’ll host a live chat where we will discuss the nominations, and I’ll pick a winner. The author of the winning story will get a Compass Coffee gift card!

Our first chat’s winner was media reporter Paul Farhi, whose story on news avoidance really resonated with commenters. Last week’s winner was columnist Monica Hesse, who captured readers’ attention in her story about the disappearance of a woman named Unique Harris. Here’s the winning lede: “The prosecutor stood before the jury and asked them to consider what it meant for something to be missing.”

Submit your favorite lede below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submission may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Then join me here Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern for the chat, where I’ll announce the winner.

