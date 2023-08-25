Hello commenters!
Last week’s “Lede of the Week” winners were the incredible reporters who collaborated for the investigative series called “The Collection,” which explored the Smithsonian’s complicated history of owning human remains. Reporters Claire Healy, Nicole Dungca and visual artist Ren Galeno won for their story “Searching for Maura,” which opened with gorgeous illustrations and a mesmerizing lede. This week’s chat will be extra-special because Nicole, Claire and projects editor KC Schaper will join us to help me pick the next winner.
Which talented writer will nab the top honor this week? Tell a friend and join us this Friday for the live chat at 11 a.m. Eastern time.
Submit your lede below. The submission box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submission may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
