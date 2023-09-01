Hello Washington Post readers,
Join me this Friday from 11 a.m. Eastern time for our next chat, where we will discuss our favorites ledes and I will pick a winner. This week we’ll be joined by Sydney Page, who won our last contest. Sydney lured readers into this wonderful story with this lede: “When Vicky Laffin sent in her DNA test, she was pretty sure there wouldn’t be any surprises.” Of course, there certainly was a major surprise, and as it turns out, readers loved it.
Nominate your lede below. The submission box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. The box also allows you to upload a photo, so if you subscribe to the print edition, you can circle your nomination, take a picture and upload it to the chat. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. Note: Your submission may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
