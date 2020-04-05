The Washington Post
D.C. region marks highest one-day jump in fatalities

Hogan issues emergency order for nursing homes to stem virus’s spread

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s order requiring all nursing home staff to wear personal protective equipment comes after a severe outbreak at long-term care facilities across the state.
Madison Bailey, 17, is working to finish the Prince George High School yearbook from her bedroom in Disputanta, Va. (Madison Bailey)
School’s closed, the year’s lost. But yearbook editors are not missing this deadline.

“This book is the only thing [seniors] have left to look forward to,” one editor in chief said.
How D.C., Maryland and Virginia are being affected
Live updates: Maryland Gov. Hogan emerges as key GOP voice on pandemic; DMV marks highest one-day jump in fatalities
See the latest coronavirus news and developments Sunday in the Washington, D.C., region.
You can keep your Apple Watch. Give me the sounds and smells of an old clock.
Every week I wind the clocks in our house and try to listen for the “even beat of the tick.”
Dozens of cases, and 10 deaths. Inside Maryland’s worst coronavirus outbreak.
At least 77 of 95 residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Md., have covid-19.
Retired D.C. firefighter died amid covid-19 outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home
Gary Holmberg loved helping people and playing pranks, his family said.
With millions ordered to stay home in the D.C. region, police are stressing education, not enforcement.
In the first week, a survey of police in the D.C. area showed just one arrest for violating the unprecedented restrictions.

Unafraid to call out Trump, Hogan emerges as lead GOP voice for urgent action on pandemic
The Maryland governor made an early call for social distancing, and warns the D.C. region could be the next New York.
D.C.-area forecast: Warmer today and through much of the week, with occasional chances for scattered light showers
Highs reach the 60s and 70s through midweek despite plenty of clouds.
  • By Brian Jackson
  • 12 hours ago
Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo recognizes World Rat Day
The National Zoo has three rats: Donut, Muffin and Cupcake.
21 new deaths as D.C. region marks largest one-day spike in covid-19 fatalities
The new figure Saturday brings the total death toll in the District, Maryland and Virginia to 126, double the number of victims just four days earlier.
IT manager who loved trivia and once appeared on ‘Jeopardy!’ dies of covid-19
Chad Capule, 49, had traveled from Maryland to Wisconsin when he got sick in March. Soon, he was on a ventilator.
