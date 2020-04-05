Hogan issues emergency order for nursing homes to stem virus’s spread
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s order requiring all nursing home staff to wear personal protective equipment comes after a severe outbreak at long-term care facilities across the state.
School’s closed, the year’s lost. But yearbook editors are not missing this deadline.
“This book is the only thing [seniors] have left to look forward to,” one editor in chief said.
Live updates: Maryland Gov. Hogan emerges as key GOP voice on pandemic; DMV marks highest one-day jump in fatalities
See the latest coronavirus news and developments Sunday in the Washington, D.C., region.
At least 77 of 95 residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Md., have covid-19.
Gary Holmberg loved helping people and playing pranks, his family said.
With millions ordered to stay home in the D.C. region, police are stressing education, not enforcement.
In the first week, a survey of police in the D.C. area showed just one arrest for violating the unprecedented restrictions.
The Maryland governor made an early call for social distancing, and warns the D.C. region could be the next New York.
D.C.-area forecast: Warmer today and through much of the week, with occasional chances for scattered light showers
Highs reach the 60s and 70s through midweek despite plenty of clouds.
The new figure Saturday brings the total death toll in the District, Maryland and Virginia to 126, double the number of victims just four days earlier.
Chad Capule, 49, had traveled from Maryland to Wisconsin when he got sick in March. Soon, he was on a ventilator.