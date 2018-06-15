BALTIMORE — There are changes coming to a popular primate exhibit at Baltimore’s zoo.

Next week, the Maryland Zoo will say so long to 12-year-old female chimpanzee Jambo and welcome a 35-year-old chimp called Abby.

Chimpanzees have complicated family groups and are constantly negotiating their social standings. The changes were based on experts’ recommendations to mix up troop dynamics.

Abby is being introduced to the Baltimore zoo’s chimps in stages. She came from a Florida zoo. Jambo will be joining a troop of seven chimps at a zoo in Tennessee.

Erin Cantwell is conservation manager of Baltimore’s zoo. In a Thursday statement, she said “the moves have been carefully planned based on many factors.”

With Abby, there are 11 chimps at the Maryland Zoo in an exhibit called the Chimpanzee Forest.

