THE DISTRICT

1 dead, 2 injured after fire in Northwest

A man injured in a fire in Northwest Washington on Sunday morning has died, authorities said.

A child was critically injured, and a woman sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening in the fire, according to D.C. Fire Department officials.

The department received a call around 9:40 a.m. about a fire in the basement of a two-story home in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW and reports of children trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire in the basement and first floor. Crews did an extensive search and found one child and a man, both in critical condition, according to the department. Firefighters removed them from the building and transported them to a hospital, where D.C. police said the man was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Laurel Demkovich

MARYLAND

Man dies in custody

of Pr. George's police

A 38-year-old man who was picked up by Prince George’s County police Sunday, after he was found knocking on doors wearing only underwear and socks, died in custody, Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Stawinski held an afternoon news conference to announce the death and surrounding circumstances. He said a ride-hailing driver traveling near the 1400 block of Kings Manor Drive in Bowie called 911 around 5:30 a.m., saying he had observed a naked man walking from house to house, knocking on doors.

The man, later identified as Kevin Antonio Jessie, appeared to be intoxicated, Stawinski said.

Jessie, who lived in the neighborhood, approached a home, rang the doorbell and began speaking with the homeowner via a video system. The homeowner called police to do a welfare check, describing Jessie as incoherent.

Police officers arrived and began questioning Jessie, who was wearing only underwear and socks. Stawinski said that during questioning, Jessie became more agitated, so officers handcuffed him. He was placed in an ambulance, where questioning continued. After about 20 minutes, Jessie’s condition worsened, and he began experiencing medical distress, at which point paramedics asked officers to remove the handcuffs, Stawinski said.

Officers took off the handcuffs, and paramedics continued to evaluate Jessie. However, his condition worsened, and paramedics began CPR, Stawinski said.

Jessie died on the scene, he said. The cause of death is unclear at this time, as is whether he was under the influence of any substance, Stawinski said. An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday.

— Laurel Demkovich