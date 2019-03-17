LINTHICUM, Md. — Maryland State Police say one person was killed and several injured in a three-car crash.

A news release says the crash happened Sunday morning at 2:30 in Linthicum when a sedan traveling north on a highway rear-ended another car, forcing that car to rear-end a third car.

The first car overturned and ejected both occupants. Police say 21-year-old Iana McDaniel pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated and released at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.