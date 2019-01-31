GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Fire officials in Maryland say a man is dead and six others, including two children, are injured after a house fire.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a statement that firefighters called to a Glen Burnie home late Wednesday found a single-story home on fire with people still in the basement.

Officials say a man, woman and 5-year-old boy pulled from the basement were taken to hospitals, where the man died. The woman and boy had critical injuries.

A man, two women and a 3-year-old girl escaped the home before firefighters arrived. Officials say they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say it took 41 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

