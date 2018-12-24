JESSUP, Md. — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire broke at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women.

Citing the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, news outlets report the fire was found in one cell Sunday night and extinguished. Three people were evaluated, and one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate.

Further details have not been released.

