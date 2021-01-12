Savransky was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he later died. His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
There was a light dusting of snow on the road at the time of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
