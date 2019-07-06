GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Maryland man has died and two others were injured after an individual opened fire at a pool party.

Anne Arundel County Police say they received reports of a shooting Friday night after 11 p.m. at a swimming pool in Glen Burnie.

Twenty-nine-year-old James A. Diggs of Gwynn Oak died after being taken to the hospital.

Police say they subsequently learned that two others, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, had also been shot but went to the hospital before police arrived with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating but say an armed individual arrived at the pool party and began shooting.

