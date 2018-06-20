OXON HILL, Md. — A tractor-trailer driver has died and four others were injured in a crash on the Capital Beltway’s Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Maryland State Police say the crash late Wednesday morning on the Beltway’s Outer Loop caused a fire and forced closure of the entire bridge for a period of time and limited lane closure for a longer stretch.

Police say the empty tractor-trailer hit one of two trucks stopped on a shoulder while a bridge-maintenance crew was conducting an inspection. The tractor-trailer and one of the stopped trucks caught fire.

The tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his truck’s cab. An autopsy is being conducted.

Three crew members working on an aerial platform were lowered to a boat on the Potomac River and taken to the hospital along with a co-worker.

