Erick Ruiz Reyes and another person were found suffering stab wounds at an Oxon Hill community center in November. Reyes later died at a hospital. The other person survived the attack.

The four suspects are members of a gang, according to a statement by Prince George’s County police. The attack was related to an ongoing dispute and not the suspects’ gang affiliation, it said. The victims weren’t members of a gang.

It’s unclear if any of the suspects have lawyers.

