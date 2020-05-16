FRUITLAND, Md. — One man died and two off-duty state police troopers were injured in a head-on crash Friday on a state highway on Maryland’s eastern shore, the Maryland State Police said.

Authorities in a statement said the crash on Maryland Route 513 happened around 7 p.m. The state police said a sport utility vehicle trying to pass a car crossed the center lane and collided with the unmarked patrol vehicle. The SUV then also struck the car it had tried to pass.

The state police said the driver of the SUV died at a hospital. He was identified as John M. Simmons, 62, of New York.

The two off-duty state troopers were identified as Graham King, 23, and Ashley Thoren, 25. King was driving the state police vehicle from which both troopers had to be extricated. King was transported by helicopter to a Baltimore hospital, while Thoren was taken by ambulance to one nearby and later released.

King’s condition was not immediately clear Saturday.

The state police said neither the driver nor a passenger of the car that Simmons attempted to pass reported any injuries.

