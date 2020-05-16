The state police said the driver of the SUV died at a hospital. He was identified as John M. Simmons, 62, of New York.
The two off-duty state troopers were identified as Graham King, 23, and Ashley Thoren, 25. King was driving the state police vehicle from which both troopers had to be extricated. King was transported by helicopter to a Baltimore hospital, while Thoren was taken by ambulance to one nearby and later released.
King’s condition was not immediately clear Saturday.
The state police said neither the driver nor a passenger of the car that Simmons attempted to pass reported any injuries.
