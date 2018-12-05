BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are looking for two suspects in an early morning warehouse shooting stemming from an attempted robbery.

A Baltimore police release that says one employee was shot around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a Restaurant Depot. Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert says the employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News outlets at the scene reported that officers in SWAT gear were surrounding the warehouse. A 2-mile (3-kilometer) section of Patapsco Avenue is closed.

Restaurant Depot is a wholesale restaurant supply store.

