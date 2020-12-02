By Clarence WilliamscloseClarence WilliamsLocal reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issuesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 2, 2020 at 10:34 p.m. ESTA 1-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday night on the eastern border between the District and Prince George’s County, D.C. police said.The child was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known, according to a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice are investigating in the area of Southern and Central avenues after authorities were called to respond to a report of a shooting about 9:36 p.m., said officer Sean Hickman.No further details could be immediately learned. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy