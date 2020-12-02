A 1-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday night on the eastern border between the District and Prince George’s County, D.C. police said.

The child was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known, according to a police spokesman.

Police are investigating in the area of Southern and Central avenues after authorities were called to respond to a report of a shooting about 9:36 p.m., said officer Sean Hickman.

No further details could be immediately learned.