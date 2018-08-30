BALTIMORE — A 10-week-old puppy left for sale in a parking lot has been found by Maryland authorities with its ears cut off.

The Baltimore Sun reports city police responding to a report of animals tied to a tree Sunday found the puppy and several other dogs. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter says an officer noticed several puppies were for sale, and someone had cut off one puppy’s ears.

The shelter named the puppy Claude. It says Claude’s ears apparently were cut off with blunt instruments, leaving the area bleeding and infected. It’s seeking donations to help cover his medical costs. Claude has undergone surgery to remove infected tissue and will be put up for adoption once he recovers.

Police are investigating Claude’s wounding as an animal cruelty case.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

