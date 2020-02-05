The women, who came to the District from around the country, sat in the middle of the rotunda chanting, “Trump is guilty,” “acquittal is a coverup” and “honor your oaths!”

Tour guides in red jackets ushered onlookers to the outer edge of the rotunda as Capitol Police officers converged.

“Thank you,” said a woman from Minnesota on a tour with a different group.

The protest was one of several planned Wednesday around the Senate’s expected vote to acquit Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — the culmination of a Senate trial that did not include live witnesses.

NOW: A goup of anti-Trump demonstrators have staged a sit-in during a tour in the Capitol rotunda. They’re chanting “Trump is guilty,” “acquital is a coverup” and “honor your oath!” #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/2uJiZtvBqN — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) February 5, 2020

Trump was impeached by the House following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

More than 200 demonstrations across the country are scheduled to begin at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to denounce the Senate’s expected acquittal.

Dubbed “Reject the Coverup,” the demonstrations will allow protesters to express frustration at the impeachment process — and the Senate’s refusal to call witnesses, organizers said.

“While this is the conclusion of one particular process, this is also a moment where President Trump was, for one of the few times in his life, held accountable for his actions,” said Jessie Littlewood, vice president of campaigns at Common Cause and an organizer of the demonstration.

In the District, demonstrators will gather at 5:30 p.m. on the east lawn of the Capitol grounds.

Littlewood said having hundreds of people standing outside Congress moments after the impeachment vote is cast will send a symbolic message to legislators.

“This is our opportunity to say we’re not going to let Trump run roughshod over our democratic process, that even if the GOP gives [him] a pass, we’re not going to,” he said.

