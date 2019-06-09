GERMANTOWN, Md. — Scores of injured are recovering after a backyard deck strained by visitors to a Maryland house party collapsed.

Media reports say about 100 people were checked for possible injuries after the Saturday night celebration at a townhouse in Germantown, about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) north of Washington, D.C. No serious injuries were reported.

Montgomery County authorities say the deck may have been overcrowded during a family celebration.

