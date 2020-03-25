Maryland reported 74 additional cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 424, and extended its closure of all public schools another four weeks, through April 24. Virginia reported 101 additional cases, for a total of 393. The District, which updates its caseload in the evening, reported 46 new patients Tuesday night.

Overall, the region had 1,004 reported cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 18 deaths.

AD

“It’s clear that we’ve got community spread now, that is quite obvious,”said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is also a physician. “We are just at the beginning of this, we are not at the middle ... we are talking about months, and we are going to see these numbers unfortunately continue to rise.”

AD

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said much of the spike in cases is a result of an expansion of testing over the last two weeks, with results often taking several days to be reported. But he, too, said the stringent social distancing measures now in place throughout the Washington region will take considerable time to bear fruit.

“None of us can say in four weeks everything is going to be great, and it’s going to be safe for all kids to go back to school,” Hogan said after the extension of schol closures was announced. “It would be wonderful if we get to the point where we bend the curve and we can but obviously we’re not going to send kids back if we’re still climbing and people are getting infected.”

AD

Northam closed schools through the end of the school year, while D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has closed schools through at least late next month.

AD

Area health experts said signs that the virus is spreading in the region include clusters of infections that have been reported inside long-term care facilities, communities and religious institutions.

Officials announced a third covid-19-related death of a former resident of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center outside Richmond on Wednesday; two other deaths linked to an outbreak at the facility, which serves mostly seniors, were reported Tuesday night.

In general, it takes about two weeks for someone who has been infected to begin to feel ill, and usually at least another week before that person is tested and the results are reported, said Eric R. Houpt, head of the Division of Infections Diseases and International Health at the University of Virginia Health System.

AD

“When we see an increase in cases day-by-day ... it isn’t telling us what’s happening currently,” Houpt said. “It’s really telling us what happened a few weeks ago.”

AD

As more people begin to experience symptoms, the numbers of reported infections will continue to grow “several fold,” he said.

“We’re not even talking about all of the asymptomiatic or pre-symptomatic infections that are out there,” Houpt said. “No one has a great handle on how many of those individuals there are or how important they are for transmission. But I’m sure there are a lot of them.”

State and local health officials, along with commercial labs and several research facilities, have been ramping up their testing. In Virginia, 5,370 people had been tested as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state health department website. The District has reported test results for 1,606 people as of Wednesday.

AD

Maryland has not tracked the total of number of tests conducted in the state, officials said. Fran Phillips, Maryland’s deputy secretary of public health, said the state is “working to get our arms around” that figure. Some hopitals and commercial labs have not been reporting their results to the state, she said.

AD

“While they must all report to us immediately on a positive case — and they do — what we want to know now is exactly how many tests they are doing that are negative so we can get a sense of the volume and also the positivity rate for our state,” Phillips said.

Virginia reported three additional deaths on Wednesday: a person from the Danville/Pittsylvania area along the state’s southern border, and two people from Virginia’s Peninsula the eastern part of the state. All three were adults, and no other details were immediately released.

AD

The Canterbury facility has 10 residents and three health-care workers who have tested positive, officials said. That makes it the largest known outbreak at a healthcare facility in the Washington region.

Four patients were still hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, and four others were being treated in an isolated unit at Canterbury “per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department,” James Wright, medical director of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, said in a statement.

AD

The facility hired an industrial cleaning service last week to perform “daily deep cleaning” and installed six generators that treat pathogens in the air and on surfaces, Wright said. The facility had suspended admissions and visitors before its first case was confirmed.

AD

Among the District’s 187 reported cases are nine firefighters, including an assistant fire chief, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said Wednesday.

The most recent firefighter affected “is home on self-quarantine,” the department said in a statement.

Doug Buchanan, a fire department spokesman, said health officials are investigating whether any other members of the department or members of the public were in contact with those individuals.

Buchanan said he did not immediately know if this latest firefighter to test positive had any contact with other firefighters who have the coronavirus.

AD

But the infections have hampered the department just as emergency workers and hospitals are expecting a surge of new cases.

AD

A total of 118 firefighters are currently under quarantine, Buchannan said, down from 141 under quarantine last week.

D.C. officials said Wednesday that they plan to launch a drive-through testing site on the campus of United Medical Center, the city’s only public hospital, by late next week. Children’s National Medical Center is also offering drive-through testing, but only for children who have a doctor’s note saying they need the test and meet other criteria.

Health Department Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said the United Medical Center site will be able to test up to 300 patients a day.

District residents will need to follow the same process to get tested there as they do for other testing coordinted by the city: contact their healthcare provider, who would decide if a test is needed, officials said. Test results will go to the District’s public lab or two commercial labs, Nesbitt said.

AD

AD

The facility is being built from scratch and city health officials are in the early stages of securing the equipment, Nesbitt said.

Groups that qualify for testing include hospital patients and health care facility workers with covid-19 symptoms of fever cough and shortness of breath; patients in long-term care facilities and those over the age of 65 with symptoms; and patients; first responders with symptoms and those with mild symptoms, according to Nesbitt.

Amid the dire figures for rising infections, some good news emerged Wednesday.

Maryland officials said that 17 people in the state have fully recovered. In the District, 11 people so far have recovered; the number of full recoveries in Virginia was not immediately available.

But the spread of the virus still remains unpredictable, officials warned.

AD

Maryland officials noted that the majority of cases in the state are people between the ages of 18 and 64 years old, with five under age 18. The youngest person infected is a 10-month-old boy.

Phillips,the state health official, said none of the five children who are infected in the state have been hospitalized.

“But that makes the point of how very important it is for people to stay home,” she said. said. “Children can absolutely have this disease and can be spreaders.”

Northam made the same point in a stern message Wednesday to Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. about that school’s plans to welcome students back to campus after spring break. Falwell had said that 1,000 to 2,000 students were on campus this week, though in keeping with state bans on large gatherings most of the classes would be taught online.

In his message to Falwell, the governor cited a Bible passage from First Corinthians: “It is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful.”

“Proving faithful means providing clear and consistent guidance,” Northam said. “And it means respecting the duty that Liberty University has to its students, its staff, the Lynchburg community in which it is located and our commonwealth.”