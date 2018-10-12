BALTIMORE — Roughly 11 percent of those who took the latest Baltimore police sergeant’s exam have passed.

The Baltimore Sun reports 32 of the 273 officers who took the test passed. It has been given every two years, and the passing rate was more than 60 percent in 2016 and 50 percent in 2014 and 2012.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh spokesman James Bentley said in an email Thursday that the city’s Department of Human Resources is assessing the latest pass rate, calling it an “anomaly.”

Outgoing city police union president Lt. Gene Ryan says the officers who passed this year aren’t enough to get the department through two years.

Other recent issues the department is dealing with include 43 killings in the past month and the resignations of a top commander and its chief spokesman.

