POTOMAC, Md. — Authorities say 12 passengers were hurt when a work truck hit a school bus carrying campers in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says in a Twitter post that the school-aged passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He said the bus driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Piringer said there were 40 school-aged passengers on the bus.

News outlets report the crash happened around 9 a.m. in Potomac. It wasn’t immediately known what led to the crash.

