BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore say 12 people were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a bus.

Police Detective Jeremy Silbert said the Maryland Transit Administration bus and car crashed Friday afternoon at an intersection and the bus hit another vehicle and a bus shelter.

Fire Department Chief Roman Clark says the two drivers and 10 people who were on the bus were taken to local hospitals. He says the drivers of the car and the bus were taken to a trauma center in serious condition, but their injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The other 10 people had minor injuries. It’s not clear if anyone was in the bus shelter when the crash occurred.

MTA spokesman Paul Shepard says MTA police will lead the investigation into the crash.

