No additional information on the teenager was released and police said they would not comment further while he is charged as a juvenile.
The wounded victim was not identified and his condition was not given. Police did not say whether the other victim knew Jordan.
Under Maryland law, a 13-year-old must be initially charged as a juvenile, unless the Baltimore State’s Attorney asks a judge for permission to move the case to adult court since it involves a potential life sentence, The Baltimore Sun reported. If convicted in juvenile court, a child must be released by the age of 21, the newspaper added.
