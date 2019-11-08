Authorities say Yukom Communications employees falsely guaranteed generous returns and didn’t tell investors the company handling their trades only made money if its customers lost money.

The payout on a binary option typically is linked to whether the price of an asset, such as a stock, rises above or falls below a specified amount at a particular time.

Yukom CEO Lee Elbaz was convicted in August of orchestrating the scheme.

