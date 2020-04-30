The teenager was accused of attacking John Weed, 59, at The Great Frederick Fair in September. Prosecutors have said the defendant and his 16-year-old brother asked the man for a dollar, then threw multiple punches at Weed when he refused. Prosecutors alleged the 15-year-old ran at the victim and delivered the fatal blow, news outlets reported.
Charges of first-degree and second-degree assault were dropped against the 15-year-old under a plea agreement, The News-Post said. The defendant’s brother was charged with assault in October, but the status of his case was unclear.
A hearing was set for May 15 to determine whether the teen would remain in custody or be released to relatives while completing the program.
