“This house is more than just a building that’s been here for 150 years,” Gomer said. “It’s been about America and American history and everything that this women had overcome. Everyone can relate to some part of Jane Gates in their own personal life. Whether it’s Jane Gates as a single mother, or raising grandchildren or overcoming the racial strife that happened in this country. And then her being able to overcome all that to be the first free slave to purchase a property in Allegany County. That is amazing and should show everyone what is actually possible in this country.”