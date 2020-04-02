Of those who tested positive, 53, or about 58%, showed no sign of being ill.
Canterbury’s medical director, Dr. Jim Wright, said in an interview this week that at one point in the outbreak, staff were triaging patients in a way he never expected to see in the United States.
Relatives of patients have expressed grave concerns about their loved ones. Visitations are not currently permitted.
The facility has said all COVID-19 patients at Canterbury are being treated in an isolated unit with dedicated staff.
