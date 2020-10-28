The facility is owned by Ohio-based Saber Health Care Group. The company and facility did not return requests for comment from the newspaper.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that long-term care facilities have had 478 COVID-19 outbreaks, 13,000 cases and 1,754 deaths.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for about 49% of the 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities have been calling for additional emergency relief from the federal government. But the U.S. Senate recessed this week after confirming a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, ending the possibility for a new relief package before the election.
