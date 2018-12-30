THE DISTRICT

160th homicide

of the year reported

D.C. police are investigating what they say is the 160th homicide in the nation’s capital in 2018.

Police say Curtis Wills-Bey, 53, of Southeast Washington was fatally shot in the same part of the city Saturday afternoon. Wills-Bey was the 160th homicide in the District this year, according to D.C. police. In 2017, there were 116 homicides in the city.

Authorities said police responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road about 2:21 p.m. after a report of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wills-Bey was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man arrested in double homicide

D.C. police on Sunday announced an arrest in a double homicide in Northeast Washington in April.

Police charged 41-year-old Alphonso Walker of the District with two counts of first-degree and premeditated murder while armed in the April 25 fatal shootings of Dalonte Wilson, 23, of Northeast Washington and Antone Brown, 44, of Capitol Heights.

Police say the bodies of the two men were found in a home in the 400 block of 61st Street NE.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man charged in

fatal shooting in SW

D.C. police on Sunday announced an arrest in the fatal November shooting of a District man in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Police charged 46-year-old Antonio Booze with second-degree murder in the killing of Eugene Johnson, 37.

Johnson was shot in a residence in the first block of Galveston Place in Southwest Washington on Nov. 7. When police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., they found Johnson and another man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

— Keith L. Alexander