$166M announced for Baltimore's downtown, Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers who represent Baltimore announced $166 million in state funding on Thursday for the city’s downtown and Inner Harbor.
The funding includes $50 million for the relocation of state employees from State Center to the Central Business District. It also includes $11.5 million for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Another $7.5 million is allocated for the Inner Harbor Promenade, with another $60 million pre-authorized in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
Other amounts include $7.4 million for the Baltimore City Community College Bard Building; $5.5 million for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum; $5 million for the National Aquarium; and $5 million for streetscaping the new Warner Street Entertainment District.