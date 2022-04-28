$166M announced for Baltimore's downtown, Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers who represent Baltimore announced $166 million in state funding on Thursday for the city’s downtown and Inner Harbor.

The funding was secured over the last two legislative sessions and will continue through fiscal year 2025.

“There is no city in America that has a thriving uptown without a thriving downtown,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “To truly build a better Baltimore, we must transform our Downtown and Inner Harbor into a space built for and with our City’s residents in mind.”