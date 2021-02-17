That was Joel Hoffman and Roy Sewall. It took them nearly nine years, but eventually they had trained their cameras on every last house, apartment building, church, embassy, school and bridge on 16th Street. They recently donated their entire collection of 1,868 photographs to the DC History Center.

Joel’s a lawyer who lives in Gaithersburg, Md. Roy’s retired from a career in engineering management at a high-tech firm. He lives in Bethesda, Md. They met years ago at the North Bethesda Camera Club. When they set out on May 22, 2011, they were just looking for an excuse to spend time together, cameras around their necks. That morning, they went to the so-called Tiger Bridge that carries 16th Street over Piney Branch Parkway.

What began as a fun project — sample 16th Street’s myriad architectural offerings — became a quest: photograph everything from Blair Circle on the border with Silver Spring, Md., to St. John’s Church Episcopal on Lafayette Square.

They were a bit haphazard at the start, but soon got more methodical.

“I would have started at Blair Circle and worked all the way down,” said Joel, 78. “Roy really didn’t want to do that. We started around Spring Street at the bridge. He just wanted to shoot pretty things.”

Said Roy, 75: “I never stopped wanting to just take pictures of pretty things. All the pretty-thing pictures are mine. All the others are his.”

Because of their competing schedules, they could only head out a half dozen or so times a year.

“When we finally decided we were going to shoot 16th Street, the rule was we were going to shoot together, not individually,” Joel said.

They would drive to that day’s spot, park the car, then start shooting. If they were on a hill, they’d walk up and shoot on the way down. (Easier on their backs and legs, they realized.) To take advantage of the light, they shot the buildings on the west side early in the mornings and the east side in the afternoons.

This was literal street photography. They weren’t interested in people — though a few pedestrians crept in — but in cataloguing this most acclaimed of Washington thoroughfares. They used Canon 5D digital cameras and an assortment of lenses and tracked their progress on a spreadsheet.

“I think we were each looking for our best artistic view of the building, the most satisfying view of the building,” Roy said. “A lot of times we were across the street waiting for a gap in the traffic.”

Said Joel: “Some people came out and just wanted to know what we were doing, and when we explained we were shooting everything on 16th Street, most of the people were pretty cooperative.”

Sometimes at churches, parishioners would invite them in for tea and cookies.

A few homeowners said they didn’t want photos taken of their houses. Joel and Roy would walk away — and return later. You’re allowed to take a photograph from a public sidewalk or street.

Joel’s favorite subjects were the big, ornate apartment buildings near Meridian Hill Park. Roy was partial to the big stone and brick mansions in upper Northwest.

“What a heck of a place for somebody to live,” he said.

The historical society has plenty of prints, slides and negatives, but this is its first completely-digital collection, delivered on a hard drive, each image tagged with its metadata.

What will the photos be used for?

“One of the things about the collection at DC History is you never know how somebody is going to use it,” said Anne McDonough, deputy director. “Somebody could come in wanting to do a story about architecture. They may want to do a story about how churches have changed locations over time or about changes in landscaping. The projected utility of the collection is limitless.”

She also hopes it will inspire others to be as rigorous with their own projects. To that end, DC History is holding an online seminar with Joel and Roy, Saturday at 2 p.m. The “Documenting DC Street Photography Workshop” is $30, $20 for members. (For info, visit dchistory.org.)

With this epic effort behind them, Roy and Joel are looking for their next project.

Said Roy: “My view of photography is there’s no destination. There’s just the journey.”