PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say 18 children have been taken to a hospital with injuries not considered severe after a two-car accident.

The police department tweeted that a call came in around 9 a.m. about an accident involving a vehicle and a passenger van “occupied by 18 juveniles” that had flipped over.

Police say the passengers were taken to the hospital but there were “no severe injuries.”

A police spokeswoman couldn’t immediately be reached for further details.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.