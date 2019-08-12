MARYLAND

Man charged with attempted kidnapping

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the assault of a woman in College Park, Prince George’s County police said.

Vashann Robinson of Greenbelt has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and other counts, police said. On Thursday, a woman reported that a man approached her about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Guilford Drive asking for help finding his lost dog, police said. At first, the woman declined. But when he asked her about 30 minutes later, she agreed, police said. While the two walked together, the man grabbed her from behind and tried to drag her to a nearby parking lot before a witness shouted at him and the man released her, police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Robinson was arrested Saturday wearing clothes matching the description of the man wanted in the assault, police said. Police said Robinson acknowledged his involvement.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Robinson.

— Lynh Bui

Panel researching lynchings meets

A Maryland commission that will research at least 40 lynchings that were committed in the state between 1854 and 1933 and make recommendations about reconciliation held its first meeting on Monday.

The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission includes historians from each of the state’s historically black colleges: Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore. It also includes a state archivist and a staff member for the attorney general’s office, who will be able to subpoena witnesses or documents for the panel’s work.

Elected as acting chair was David Fakunle of the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore.

The panel is scheduled to submit an interim report on findings and recommendations to the governor and state lawmakers by September 2021.

A final report is scheduled to be submitted by the following December.

— Associated Press

Dredging of inlet in Ocean City scheduled

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the inlet in Ocean City.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) announced that a dredge vessel arrived Tuesday. The vessel is scheduled to dredge for five days over the coming week, starting Wednesday.

The dredging is being done to address sediment accumulation in an important navigation channel used by commercial fisherman and recreational boaters.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Loans available for those hit by flooding

The federal government is making low-interest loans available to residents and business owners in parts of Northern Virginia impacted by flooding in early July.

The office of Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said in a statement that businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The borrowed funds are meant to help repair or replace real estate, equipment and other assets damaged or destroyed in the July 8 flooding.

Loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

The administration will be opening outreach centers in Fairfax and Arlington counties this week to answer questions and help individuals complete their applications.

— Associated Press