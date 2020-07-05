The incident occurred in the 8300 block of Dunn Road in the Pasadena area of Anne Arundel, the fire department said. Six people were trapped for up to 45 minutes, the fire department said.
It was not immediately clear what the connection was among those in the garage.
A scattering of storms broke out around the Washington region on Sunday afternoon toward the closing hours of another sweltering summer afternoon.
In Washington the temperature reached 93 degrees, though that itself was not particularly high.
But it followed a 94-degree Saturday, and a 97-degree Friday, suggesting that the area had entered a particularly hot stretch.
Sunday, in fact, was the 10th consecutive day in Washington with a temperature of 90 degrees or more.
Such heat, coupled with formidable humidity, helps generate the kind of thunderstorms that struck the region Sunday.
In Washington, a sudden clap of thunder around 5 p.m. announced the proximity of the storms. However, no rain fell at the official measuring station at Reagan National Airport.
Effects of the storms appeared to depend on location. South of Herndon, in western Fairfax County, hailstones of an inch in diameter clattered down. Also in Fairfax County, a large tree fell across the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road, the Weather Service said.