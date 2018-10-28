THE DISTRICT

Southeast man fatally shot Saturday

A 19-year-old Southeast Washington man was fatally shot Saturday night in the city’s 136th homicide of the year, authorities said Sunday.

Patrol officers found the victim, Trayvon Wood, in the 4400 block of Douglas Street NE about 5:17 p.m., police said in a statement. They said Wood had multiple gunshot wounds and was later declared dead at a hospital.

“A second victim sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” the police statement said. The shootings remained under investigation Sunday.

Through all of last year, the District recorded 94 homicides. This year’s body count surpassed that number several weeks ago.

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Two killed in separate crashes early Sunday

A pedestrian and a driver were killed in separate crashes early Sunday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said the pedestrian was struck by a car on eastbound Route 50 after she had gotten out of her car to assist another driver.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near Route 410 in the Hyattsville area when the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am lost control of the vehicle and struck a jersey wall. A woman driving by the crash stopped to assist the driver, and moments after she had exited her vehicle, she was struck by an Infiniti G37, police said.

The woman died at the scene,

The driver of the Infiniti, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. His name is being withheld pending charges, they said.

Sunday’s other fatality was the result of a head-on collision on Route 202 in Upper Marlboro. Police said a man was killed and another was injured when a Mercedes and a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided just after 1:45 a.m. The man who died was the driver of the Mercedes, police said.

— Luz Lazo

VIRGINIA

Deaths of sisters in N.Y. is unexplained

Officials in New York provided no cause of death Sunday for two young women from Fairfax County whose bodies were found Wednesday along the Hudson River, and police said it had not been determined whether they were victims of foul play.

New York police said Rotana Farea, 22, and her 16-year-old sister, Tala, were discovered Wednesday afternoon near 68th Street and Riverside Drive on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Police said the two had been duct-taped together around their waists and feet. Their bodies were identified Friday.

Tala Farea was listed as missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as of Aug. 24. The center said at the time that she “may be with her sister.”

Rotana Farea apparently once lived in Skyline Towers in Baileys Crossroads and in the Fairfax Corner area of the county, according to records. No family members or friends could be located Sunday.

— Tom Jackman