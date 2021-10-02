Chapman conferred with the tower at Andrews while repeatedly steering the plane to and from Annapolis, burning off fuel. Suspecting that a problem with the bomber’s hydraulic system was to blame, the Air Force attempted a truly bizarre fix. A second B-25 took off from Andrews carrying cans of hydraulic fluid inside a burlap bag. The sack was lowered from the leading plane at the end of a 1,000-foot rope, but the rope oscillated so violently it was feared it would foul the propellers.