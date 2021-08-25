Up to 80 percent of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness at all but those with underlying health conditions could become seriously ill.
While most people do not develop symptoms from this virus, some people who develop illness may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash or swollen lymph glands. These symptoms may last a few days or as long as several weeks.
Although birds are not routinely tested for West Nile virus in Maryland, sick or injured birds can be reported to an appropriate local wildlife rehabilitator.