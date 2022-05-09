2 barges break free in flooding, float down the Potomac

Placeholder while article actions load

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — Two construction barges broke free from their moorings amid flooding on the Potomac River over the weekend and floated downstream before being snagged by underwater materials, a National Park Service official said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The larger barge carrying an excavator and other equipment got loose Saturday night but did not travel far initially, Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park spokesperson Christiana Hanson said. Officials were brainstorming how to safely recapture that barge when a second barge broke free Sunday afternoon as floodwaters rose further and both barges began to travel downstream, she said.

“The river is wild when waters rise and the river becomes dangerous,” Hanson said. “We wanted to make sure people were safe.”

The barges traveled miles along the river before they became stuck, Hanson said. One barge became stuck less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away, but the other traveled more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) before it got stuck, she said.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted video of the larger barge stopped in the racing waters Sunday, noting that officials kept watch out of concern that the barges might strike bridges crossing the river.

The barges were secured by lines, but their pontoons were punctured as they drifted, which means their own weight helps to hold them in place, Hanson said.

The barges were part of a project to rehabilitate a stone retaining wall and stabilize the towpath along a section of the historic canal near McMahons Mill in the Williamsport area, which often gets flooding that makes the area impassable, Hanson said.

The contractor is monitoring the barges around the clock and removing the barges will be a “multi-week effort,” Hanson said. The park service is working with Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia on plans to secure and remove the barges and equipment once it is safe to do so.

Heavy rains fell in the region Friday and Saturday. The Potomac rose to more than 19.5 feet (5.9 meters) in Williamsport early Sunday from just above 4 feet (1.2 meters) early Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service data.

