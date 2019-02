RICHMOND, Va. — Two protesters at the Virginia Capitol have been charged for vandalism and indecent exposure.

Capitol Police said 23-year-old Patrick Talamantes of Sacramento, California, was charged with vandalism and littering after he tossed a container of red dye in a Capitol fountain.

Police said they stopped an unnamed woman who had a dye pack by another fountain, and she was issued a notice barring her from the Capitol for six months.

Police said Talamantes and the woman were part of a small group of protesters who called on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign while gathered at the Executive Mansion. Northam’s been under fire after a racist picture surfaced in his medical school yearbook.

Police said 45-year-old Michelle Sutherland of Florida was charged with indecent exposure in a separate protest related to the Equal Rights Amendment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.