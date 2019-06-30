THE DISTRICT

2 children injured in drive-by shooting

Two children, ages 3 and 6, were among three people injured in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Southeast Washington early Sunday, police said. A 20-year-old man also was wounded.

Police said the three were waiting at a bus stop around midnight, when the driver of a dark sedan with tinted windows pulled up and opened fire. The children each were wounded in the foot; the man was struck in the lower body, police said.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition Sunday morning, police said. It was unclear if they were the intended targets, and police did not know the relationship between the man and the children.

— Rebecca Tan

MARYLAND

Kayaker found dead after vessel overturns

A kayaker is dead and three people were missing after separate marine incidents on Maryland waterways Saturday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in Anne Arundel County, after her kayak overturned near Horn Point around 3:30 p.m. Another kayaker tried to help the woman right her boat but was unsuccessful, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

In another incident, authorities were searching for a 43-year-old boat mechanic in Curtis Bay, after an officer found a boat adrift around 10 a.m. Saturday. The mechanic, Allan Van Dyke of Glen Burnie, had gone out to test-drive the boat, officials said. Authorities searched for him until 9:30 p.m. Saturday and resumed the search Sunday morning.

#BCoFD OPEN WATER RESCUE//7400 Graces Quarters Rd, Chase//6 Kayakers stuck in the water in the storm. Nothing further at this time D/T 4:31pm^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 29, 2019

UPDATE: OPEN WATER RESCUE//7400 Graces Quarters Rd, Middle River//all 6 kayakers were rescued successfully. No transports^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 29, 2019

Natural Resources Police said they are also looking for two people who went missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear if it is a land or water incident; their boat has not been found.

— Cortlynn Stark

Man charged in jail smuggling attempt

Corrections officials in Maryland say officers have foiled a second attempt in as many days to smuggle the narcotic Suboxone into state prisons.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says 20-year-old Daniel Lamont Johnson tried to smuggle the drug during a Saturday visit to Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup. Johnson, of Glenn Dale, faces multiple counts, including drug possession and possession with intent to distribute. Court records do not list an attorney for Johnson.

On Friday, authorities arrested an attorney accused of hiding Suboxone in binders he took into a state prison in Hagerstown.

— Associated Press